The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has hailed the decision of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) to extend its student loan scheme to vocational and technical training institutions, describing the move as a “national game-changer”.

In a statement on Sunday, the party said the expansion reflects President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to bridging long-standing gaps in the country’s education and skills development sectors.

According to the Lagos APC, the initiative marks a major boost for millions of young Nigerians seeking skills in areas such as engineering trades, digital technology, construction, creative industries, agriculture, and manufacturing. It said the system had for decades prioritised certificates over competence, leaving many young people without access to critical training opportunities.

“With this expansion, no Nigerian youth will be denied opportunity because of financial barriers,” the party said, noting that the policy aligns with the objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The APC added that the development would deepen job creation, stimulate innovation, strengthen the workforce, and reduce unemployment, especially in Lagos, which it described as the nation’s hub for technology, creativity, and enterprise.

The statement also commended NELFUND’s management for what it called a forward-looking policy that “empowers the many, not the privileged few”, adding that the ruling party remains focused on governance while the opposition “continues to struggle for relevance”.

The Lagos APC urged young people in the state to take full advantage of the expanded loan scheme, saying it provides a pathway to globally competitive skills and long-term economic empowerment.