The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticised an aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his recent remarks describing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reported review of a pardon decision as a “U-turn”.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the party’s spokesman,Seye Oladejo, described the comments as “a cocktail of ignorance, frustration, and political bitterness” from a camp “desperate for attention.”

Oladejo said President Tinubu’s leadership was guided by due process, rule of law, and national interest — not emotion or populism.

“Unlike the impulsive and uninformed commentary that has become the trademark of the opposition, President Tinubu’s decisions are driven by due process, rule of law, and national interest,” he stated.

“In advanced democracies, informed review and reconsideration are marks of credible leadership and institutional maturity, not weakness.”

The APC spokesman accused Atiku and his team of misunderstanding governance dynamics, saying their criticism reflected a lack of knowledge of modern administrative practice.

“Atiku Abubakar clearly needs refresher courses in modern governance. The political world has evolved, but Atiku has not. His ideas are outdated and disconnected from today’s realities,” Oladejo said.

He further argued that Atiku’s political record disqualified him from lecturing others on leadership or integrity, recalling what he described as “unresolved scandals and unexplained fortunes” from the former vice president’s past.

“It is ironic that a candidate defined by endless defections and internal party sabotage is attempting to lecture President Tinubu on leadership,” he added.

Oladejo urged Nigerians to disregard what he called “media convulsions from a defeated politician’s corner,” stressing that President Tinubu remained focused on governance and institutional strengthening.

“President Tinubu will continue to lead with constitutional discipline, courage, and clarity of purpose — not the bitterness and confusion that have become hallmarks of those rejected at the polls,” the statement concluded.