The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued a strongly worded response to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), dismissing the opposition party’s claim that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has “surrendered” to terrorists following recent security developments....

In a statement on Monday, the Lagos APC described the PDP’s position as “intellectual laziness” and said only an “irrelevant and idea-bankrupt opposition” would mistake ongoing security operations for capitulation.

The ruling party argued that recent rescue efforts — including the release of 38 abducted persons in Eruku — demonstrated coordinated progress in combating insecurity.

“Their safe return, secured through intelligence-driven operations, has shattered the opposition’s narrative of a collapsing nation,” the APC said, adding that further efforts to free remaining captives were ongoing.

The Lagos APC also criticised the PDP for describing President Tinubu’s cancelled foreign trip as “tokenism”. The President had postponed his scheduled travel to oversee national security operations.

“When a Commander-in-Chief suspends foreign engagements to coordinate a security operation, it is called leadership,” the statement said, accusing the PDP of trivialising a serious decision.

The APC defended the temporary closure of schools in some areas due to heightened security concerns, insisting the measure was a strategic, intelligence-guided precaution.

“Only the PDP would prefer that children be exposed to danger just so it can issue another press release,” the statement read. “A temporary suspension of school activities is called prevention.”

The party accused the PDP of lacking moral authority on security matters, citing the expansion of Boko Haram, territorial losses to insurgents, and mass abductions during its time in office.

“Tinubu is fixing what the PDP destroyed. That is the truth they cannot stomach,” the Lagos APC claimed.

It also argued that improvements in security operations, defence coordination, and surveillance capacity since Tinubu took office had contributed to recent successes.

The statement further contended that the PDP was “frustrated” by what it described as improvements in national security and economic indicators.

“The PDP thrives on tragedy and survives on economic pain, but Nigeria is rising,” it said.

The Lagos APC urged the PDP to stop “weaponising insecurity” and insisted that the President remained focused on restoring stability.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is prepared, steady, and committed to securing this nation,” the statement concluded. “Nigeria will never return to the era of helplessness and fear.”