The Kwara State Police Command has launched an investigation following allegations that some of its officers were involved in extortion.

The incident reportedly took place along Osi-Eruku Road in Ekiti Local Government Area, and a video of the alleged act has been circulating widely on social media.

Police Commissioner Adekimi Ojo has ordered a thorough inquiry to identify the officers involved.

Speaking on Tuesday, November 4, the Command’s spokesperson, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, assured that “appropriate disciplinary action will be taken if the officers involved are identified and found guilty.”

She added, “The Command remains committed to upholding professionalism, integrity, and accountability in all its operations.”