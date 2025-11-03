The Commissioner of Police of the Lagos State Police Command, Olohundare Jimoh, has declared the former 2023 Presidential candidate of the Africa Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, wanted over his involvement in the planned Oworonshoki-3rd Mailand bridge protest. CP Jimoh, during his visit to Oworonsh...

The Commissioner of Police of the Lagos State Police Command, Olohundare Jimoh, has declared the former 2023 Presidential candidate of the Africa Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, wanted over his involvement in the planned Oworonshoki-3rd Mailand bridge protest.

CP Jimoh, during his visit to Oworonshoki on Monday, pronounced Sowore wanted on the allegations of causing the disturbance of public peace and planning a protest on the 3rd mainland bridge.

He said, “I declare him wanted for the act of causing disturbance of public peace and act of causing serious felony and causing hardship for Nigeria, obstructing traffic.

“I declare him wanted for planning a protest on the 3rd mainland bridge.”

The commissioner ordered Sowore to report to the nearest police station in Lagos State.

“I am going to arrest him, investigate him and prosecute him. He should report himself to the nearest police station,” Jimoh expressed.

TVC previously reported that the Lagos Commissioner of Police CP Olohundare Jimoh stated this Monday as he led his men to the Oworonshoki area of Lagos.

Addressing newsmen, the CP said he has made deployment across strategic areas in State.

According to him, the increased presence of officers in those areas is due to information available to the Command that some people are planning to stage a protest thereby inconveniencing other residents.