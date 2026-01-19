Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Solih (OON), describing his passing as a huge loss to the state and the Muslim community. The revered Islamic scholar died on Monday morning in Abuja at the age ...

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Solih (OON), describing his passing as a huge loss to the state and the Muslim community.

The revered Islamic scholar died on Monday morning in Abuja at the age of 75.

In a condolence message issued on Monday, Governor AbdulRazaq said the late Chief Imam represented the finest tradition of Islamic scholarship in the history of Ilorin, noting that his death, though painful, is a reminder of the transient nature of life.

Read Also Saraki Mourns Death of Ilorin Chief Imam

According to the governor, Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Solih would be greatly missed for his outstanding scholarship, patience, humility, and exemplary leadership as the spiritual head of Muslims in Ilorin and Kwara State at large.

Governor AbdulRazaq extended his condolences to the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, OFR, the entire Ilorin Emirate, the Kwara State Council of Ulamah, and the immediate family of the deceased.

He prayed Allah to forgive the late Chief Imam’s shortcomings, grant him Al-jannah Firdaus, and give his family, the Ilorin Emirate, and the Muslim community the strength to bear the loss.

Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Solih was widely respected for his decades of service to Islam and his commitment to peace, unity, and moral guidance within and beyond the Ilorin Emirate.