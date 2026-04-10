The Commissioner of Police in Kwara State, Ojo Adekimi, on Friday convened a high-level security meeting with heads of security agencies in the state to strengthen coordination in ongoing efforts to protect lives and property. The meeting, held at the state police command headquarters in Ilorin, followed a directive from…...

The Commissioner of Police in Kwara State, Ojo Adekimi, on Friday convened a high-level security meeting with heads of security agencies in the state to strengthen coordination in ongoing efforts to protect lives and property.

The meeting, held at the state police command headquarters in Ilorin, followed a directive from the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu.

According to the police command, the session focused on improving inter-agency collaboration and reinforcing existing security operations across the state.

Security chiefs at the meeting also reaffirmed their commitment to intensifying efforts against criminal elements and maintaining peace in Kwara.

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They assured residents that security agencies remain fully mobilised and have put in place robust measures to sustain safety and stability across the state.