Kwara State has recorded a historic double victory, with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq hailing the achievements of Kwara United Football Club and the state’s representatives at the 2025 President’s School Debate Competition.

In a statement issued on Monday evening, Governor AbdulRazaq expressed delight at Kwara United’s triumph in the President Federation Cup — the club’s first-ever win since the creation of the state in 1967.

“I’m overwhelmed with joy as I joined the Harmony Boys of Kwara United to bring home the 2025 President Federation Cup,” the governor said. “This remarkable feat is a testament to team spirit, discipline, and grit.”

Kwara United defeated Abakaliki FC to secure the title, marking a major milestone for the state in Nigerian football. The governor commended the players, coaching staff, management, the state’s Sports Commission, and the supporters’ club for what he described as a collective victory. He also acknowledged the massive support from Kwarans both at home and in the diaspora.