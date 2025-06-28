Kwara State has recorded a historic double victory, with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq hailing the achievements of Kwara United Football Club and the state’s representatives at the 2025 President’s School Debate Competition.
In a statement issued on Monday evening, Governor AbdulRazaq expressed delight at Kwara United’s triumph in the President Federation Cup — the club’s first-ever win since the creation of the state in 1967.
“I’m overwhelmed with joy as I joined the Harmony Boys of Kwara United to bring home the 2025 President Federation Cup,” the governor said. “This remarkable feat is a testament to team spirit, discipline, and grit.”
Kwara United defeated Abakaliki FC to secure the title, marking a major milestone for the state in Nigerian football. The governor commended the players, coaching staff, management, the state’s Sports Commission, and the supporters’ club for what he described as a collective victory. He also acknowledged the massive support from Kwarans both at home and in the diaspora.
Beyond the football pitch, the state also claimed top honours in the Senior Category of the President’s School Debate Competition. Governor AbdulRazaq noted that this is the first time Kwara has emerged national champion in the senior debate category — a feat that follows a consistent winning streak by the state’s junior team, which has secured the title for three consecutive editions under the State Universal Basic Education Board.
“These victories are not coincidences,” the governor said. “They reflect the fruits of strategic investment in youth development, sports, and education.”
He added that the state’s growing reputation in national competitions highlights a broader vision of progress and excellence. “Our success stories are not flashes in the pan but deliberate outcomes of hard work and long-term planning,” he said.
Governor AbdulRazaq congratulated all Kwarans and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sustaining the momentum across all sectors.
“We look forward to keeping Kwara in the positive spotlight across Nigeria and the world,” he said.
