Operatives of the Kogi State Police Command have arrested a suspected member of a criminal syndicate allegedly involved in the illegal diversion and repackaging of cement from Dangote Cement Company for several years.

The suspect, identified as Hamza Usman, was apprehended by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force at Ahokor-Gbagi in Kogi-Koton Karfi Local Government Area of the state.

Commissioner of Police in the State, Naziru Kankarofi, said efforts are ongoing to track down and arrest other members of the syndicate who are still at large.

He noted that Dangote Cement is a major employer in Kogi State, adding that the police command is committed to preventing such acts of economic sabotage, not just against Dangote, but across other businesses in the state.

TVC News previously reported that the Kogi State Police Command has successfully prevented an attempted assault on its Obajana Operational Base, apprehending multiple suspects in the process.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP William Aya, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Monday in Lokoja, noting that the operation followed last weekend’s security offensive, which involved precision airstrikes by the Nigeria Police Force Air Wing targeting known hideouts, assembly points, and flashpoints used by bandit.s and criminal gangs.