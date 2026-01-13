The Kogi State Police Command has successfully prevented an attempted assault on its Obajana Operational Base, apprehending multiple suspects in the process. The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP William Aya, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Monday in Lokoja, noting that t...

The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP William Aya, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Monday in Lokoja, noting that the operation followed last weekend’s security offensive, which involved precision airstrikes by the Nigeria Police Force Air Wing targeting known hideouts, assembly points, and flashpoints used by bandits and criminal gangs.

“The operation recorded significant success, which is believed to have provoked sleeper cells of the hoodlums. In a bid to retaliate, the criminal elements attempted to launch an attack on assets and facilities at the Obajana Operational Base,” the statement partly read.

Aya explained that the assailants were quickly repelled after police officers executed a coordinated counter-drill, effectively neutralising and degrading the threat.

“As a result of the operation, several suspects were arrested, many of whom sustained varying degrees of gunshot injuries during the exchange. Law enforcement actions are ongoing to track and apprehend other fleeing suspects, as well as to unravel the source and motive behind the attack on the police operational base,” he added.

The statement also highlighted that the Assistant Inspector-General of Police for Special Operations in Kogi State, AIG Alonyenu F. Idu, alongside the state Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Kankarofi, visited the base to conduct an on-the-spot assessment.

“During the visit, the AIG commended and motivated the officers and men at the operational base, urging them to sustain their courage, vigilance and professionalism in the ongoing onslaught against banditry and other criminal activities in the state,” Aya said.

The Kogi Police reassured residents, particularly those in Obajana and surrounding communities, that security operations would be intensified until all criminal networks are dismantled.

“Members of the public are encouraged to support the police by providing timely and useful information and promptly reporting suspicious movements, strange persons or groups to the nearest law enforcement agency. Such cooperation remains vital to sustaining peace, safety and harmony across the state,” the statement concluded.