One member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) was killed on Sunday night when suspected terrorists attacked a police position at Obajana, Kogi State, where security operatives are stationed at the Dangote Cement Factory.

According to the sources, the attack was believed to be a reprisal following a recent military operation in which over 200 terrorists were reportedly killed in the area.

Residents who are speaking with TVC News say the assailants stormed the area late Sunday night in large numbers but were repelled.

TVC News previously reported that the Kogi State Police Command says scores of bandits have been neutralised and their networks dismantled during a fresh security operation, although the exact location of the exercise was not disclosed.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the command’s spokesperson, William Aya, said the success was recorded in an ongoing joint operation involving the police and the military, with support from the Nigeria Police Force Air Wing.

Aya said the sustained onslaught against bandit operations in Kogi State by the joint police and military had yielded significant results, with bandits flushed out, their networks dislodged, and several of them neutralised.