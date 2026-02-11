The Kogi State Government has warned churches across the state to comply strictly with its security directive banning late religious activities, citing credible intelligence of a planned bandit attack on a church in Ijumu Local Government Area. Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsl...

The Kogi State Government has warned churches across the state to comply strictly with its security directive banning late religious activities, citing credible intelligence of a planned bandit attack on a church in Ijumu Local Government Area.

Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, said intercepted conversations among criminal elements revealed plans to kidnap worshippers during a night service for ransom.

He noted that security agencies have activated measures to prevent the attack but stressed that no church is permitted to operate beyond 4 p.m., particularly in isolated or bushy areas without security clearance.

The government warned that any church found violating the directive will face sanctions, describing the policy as a preventive measure aimed at protecting lives. Security operatives have also been directed to stop pastors from conducting night services.

Meanwhile, troops of the Nigerian Army’s 12 Brigade have overrun a terrorist enclave linked to suspected kingpins Kachalla Ibrahim and Shu’aibu.

A large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered during the coordinated counter-terrorism operation, in what authorities describe as a major boost to ongoing security efforts in the state.

In a Wednesday statement shared on the official X handle of the Nigerian Army, the intelligence-led operation was carried out by troops of the 12 Brigade, led by the Commander Brigadier General Kasim Umar Sidi, which involved troops dismounting and advancing on foot to achieve tactical surprise and operational dominance despite severe movement constraints caused by fallen trees and marshy ground.