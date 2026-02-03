The Kogi State Government has ordered the temporary closure of public and private primary/secondary schools across the state, a move it says was taken as a preventive measure to protect pupils, students, and teachers. Clarifying the decision, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications...

The Kogi State Government has ordered the temporary closure of public and private primary/secondary schools across the state, a move it says was taken as a preventive measure to protect pupils, students, and teachers.

Clarifying the decision, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, said the action was based on credible security intelligence and the need to put protective measures in place around schools.

Fanwo stressed that the closure was not a response to panic but a proactive step taken in the interest of public safety, noting that the government chose to act responsibly rather than wait for avoidable incidents.

He disclosed that Governor Usman Ododo has directed all relevant agencies to immediately deploy necessary modalities to ensure that schools resume academic activities as soon as it is deemed safe, in order to prevent disruption of the academic calendar.

The commissioner commended security agencies for providing timely and actionable intelligence, describing it as a reflection of the effectiveness of the state’s security architecture.

He assured residents that the government remains firmly in control of the situation, adding that security agencies are working round the clock to identify, locate, and dismantle criminal hideouts across the state.

“The safety of our children, teachers, and educational institutions remains non-negotiable. This administration will always prioritise lives while ensuring continuity in governance and education,” Fanwo said.