The Kogi State Government has confirmed the kidnapping of scores of worshippers in Ejiba, a community in Yagba West Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that suspected bandits attacked the newly established Cherubim and Seraphim Church and abducted several worshippers whose whereabouts are yet to be accounted for.

Sources revealed that the suspected bandits took the church leader, his wife, and several others into a nearby bush.

Confirming the incident, the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, noted that the state’s security network, comprising conventional security agencies and local security structures, is actively working to rescue the kidnapped worshippers.

While the government is yet to receive a full briefing on the exact number of worshippers abducted, Fanwo said the authorities of Yagba West Local Government Council are collaborating closely with security agencies to ensure that all kidnapped individuals are rescued safely.

Urging citizens to remain vigilant, Fanwo advised them to report any suspicious movements or unfamiliar faces to security agencies. He added that the perpetrators are already aware that the Kogi government will do everything possible to secure the safe return of its abducted citizens.

TVC previously reported that the Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of two persons, while one person escaped in an attack by suspected bandits between Sanlu and Idofin, Yagba East Local Government area of the state.

The confirmation came from the command’s spokesman, CSP William Aya, in response to enquiries about the attacks said to have happened in the afternoon.