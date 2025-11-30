The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of two persons, while one person escaped in an attack by suspected bandits between Sanlu and Idofin, Yagba East Local Government area of the state....

The confirmation came from the command’s spokesman, CSP William Aya, in response to enquiries about the attacks said to have happened in the afternoon.

He, however, did not give details of how the incident happened.

“Three people were attacked in a car while on transit between Idofin and Isanlu. One person by the name Raji Adesukanmi escaped while two others were kidnapped,” he said.

He added that the state commissioner of police has deployed a tactical team comprising Quick Response Unit, Anti-kidnapping, and Police Mobile Force to the area to ensure victims are rescued unhurt.

Several incidents of kidnappings have been reported on that axis up to Kwara State and other North Central states.

The kidnapping incident was coming in the trail of the Army confirming the rescue of five kidnapped victims on the same axis by the troops of 12 Brigade Nigerian army in two swift and coordinated operations around the Isanlu–Egbe area of Yagba East Local Government Area on November 29, 2025.

“The operations followed two separate kidnap incidents carried out by bandits. In the first, four civilians were abducted, and in the second, another civilian was kidnapped at a nearby location.

“Upon receiving the distress reports, their own troops immediately mobilised to both scenes, professionally engaging the kidnappers with superior firepower.

“The aggressive response forced the bandits to flee in disarray, abandoning all five victims who were rescued unharmed,” the Nigerian Army stated.

The Brigade reiterated its commitment, under the leadership of Brigadier General Kasim Sidi, to ensuring the security of lives and property across Kogi State.