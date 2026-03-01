The manufacturer of Hypo Bleach, Multipro Enterprise Limited, has warned Nigerians against consuming the bleach content for social media trends amid the viral feud involving content creator King Mitchy and Influencer VeryDarkMan. In a statement signed by the Marketing Manager, Adebayo Adeyemo, cited...

The manufacturer of Hypo Bleach, Multipro Enterprise Limited, has warned Nigerians against consuming the bleach content for social media trends amid the viral feud involving content creator King Mitchy and Influencer VeryDarkMan.

In a statement signed by the Marketing Manager, Adebayo Adeyemo, cited by TVC News on Sunday, the company stressed that its product is strictly for cleaning purposes and not for consumption under any circumstances.

The manufacturers explained that the Hypo Bleach is formulated to remove stains, whiten white fabrics, deodorize and with very high capacity kill 99.9% of germs, stressing that it is unsafe for drinking.

The manufacturers further frowned against the AI-generated images used to represent the product in a consumable beverage, warning that the act could pose an ambiguous public representation.

The statement reads, “We have observed people seeming to have fun creating and sharing videos and AI-generated images designed to make Hypo look like a beverage. Your health and safety is serious business.

“We want to be unambiguous: those images are fabricated, that framing is false, and anyone encouraging others to consume Hypo, even as a joke, even for views, is putting lives at risk. It is not something to consume for the sake of trends.”

The statement added, “To every influencer, blogger, and content creator: Your reach is real. So is your responsibility. A trend that ends in ill-health is not a trend worth starting.

“If you or someone you know is struggling emotionally or feeling pressure they cannot handle, please reach out to someone you trust. A guardian. A counselor. A healthcare professional. Asking for help is not weakness. It is strength.”

“Also, we urge people to prioritise their mental health. Evaluate the quality of your conversations w ith people. Should you notice inconsistencies in their thinking, encourage them to seek professional help. Depression is real and should be treated with utmost concern. Let’s keep social media fun, but safe,” the statement concluded.