The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has announced that Kenya Airways has paid the sanction fee imposed over the Gloria Omisore case and other consumer protection breaches dating back to February 2025.

The airline according to NCAA’s director of Public affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, made the payment on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, after months of engagements between the NCAA, Kenya Airways, and the Kenyan High Commission in Nigeria.

According to the Authority, the sanctions were a case-specific penalty and should not be seen as punitive, but rather a measure to ensure airlines strengthen compliance with passenger-handling protocols and safety standards.

NCAA noted, however, that while the airline has complied with payment, the timeframe for resolving the underlying issues has already elapsed, stressing that fines alone do not bring such cases to a close.

The case traces back to a viral video in early February 2025, shared by the SA to the Aviation Minister, Tunde Moshood, showing a confrontation at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.

In the footage, Kenya Airways staff denied Ms Gloria Omisore boarding on her connecting flight to Lagos over a visa-related dispute, while the airline later described her as unruly. The NCAA, however, faulted the handling of the incident, leading to the sanctions now settled.