Governor Nasir Idris has approved Kebbi State as the host of the 2025 National Badminton Championship, scheduled for September.

In view of this, the Governor has directed the Kebbi State Badminton Association, chaired by the Commissioner for Works, Abdullahi Umar Faruq Muslim, to begin preparations to ensure a successful hosting of participants from across the country.

Governor Idris made this known while receiving members of the Kauran Gwandu Badminton Association, who paid him a thank-you visit at Government House, Birnin Kebbi, on Monday.

Governor Idris, praised Kebbi players for their consistency and impressive performances in national competitions, describing them as “sons who are making us proud with their doggedness, securing victory after victory.

As Grand Patron of the Association, Governor Idris also decorated members who recently won laurels in national tournaments.

In his remarks, the Association’s Chairman, Abdullahi Faruq Muslim, expressed appreciation to the Governor for appointing 14 members of the association into various government positions.

He also commended the Governor’s unwavering support for the growth and promotion of badminton in Kebbi State and across the country.

Earlier, the Secretary of the Kauran Gwandu Badminton Club, Abubakar Abdullahi Easy, also thanked the Governor for what he described as “fatherly care” and continuous support to the association, which he said has significantly contributed to the players’ successes and medal-winning performances.