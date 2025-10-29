The Kebbi State Government condemned the viral social media claim that suggested the state was harbouring a “hidden airport” in Argungu forest, used for smuggling illicit drugs. This was contained in a statement made available to TVC on Wednesday. According to the statement, the state go...

The Kebbi State Government condemned the viral social media claim that suggested the state was harbouring a “hidden airport” in Argungu forest, used for smuggling illicit drugs.

This was contained in a statement made available to TVC on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the state government stated that the video is intended to spread falsehood and tarnish the good image of the state.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Kebbi State Government has been drawn to a misleading and malicious video circulating on TikTok and other social media platforms, alleging the discovery of a so-called ‘Hidden Airport’ in the Argungu Forest, purportedly used for cocaine smuggling activities.

“The entire content of the video is false, fabricated, and aimed at discrediting and tarnishing the good image of Kebbi State and its government.

“There has never been any such incident of drug trafficking or illegal Airport operation anywhere in Argungu Local Government Area or any part of Kebbi State.”

It added, “For the avoidance of doubt, the only existing Airport in Kebbi State is the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi. Argungu does not have, and has never had, any Airport, Airstrip, or related facility.

“Furthermore, all the names and characters mentioned in the video are fictitious, and there are no official records or investigations by the Nigeria Customs Service, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, or any other security agency to support such baseless claims.”

“The Kebbi State Government is deeply concerned about the deliberate spread of such falsehoods intended to mislead the public and generate unnecessary fear. The public is therefore strongly advised to disregard this fake and mischievous content in its entirety.

“Kebbi State Government under the able leadership of Comrade Dr Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu remains a peaceful and law-abiding state committed to transparency, good governance, and cooperation with all federal security and anti-drug agencies,” the statement concluded.