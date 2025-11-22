Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has appealed for calm following the conviction and sentencing of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, describing the development as painful but not the end of efforts to secure his release. Kanu, an indigene of Abia State and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was on Thur...

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has appealed for calm following the conviction and sentencing of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, describing the development as painful but not the end of efforts to secure his release.

Kanu, an indigene of Abia State and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was on Thursday, November 20, 2025, found guilty of terrorism-related offences by a Federal High Court in Abuja and handed a life sentence. The verdict has triggered shock and grief among residents of the state and supporters across the country.

In a statement the governor personally signed on Friday, Governor Otti said the judgement had deeply affected many citizens but assured that strategic engagements already initiated with the Federal Government would continue until a political resolution is achieved.

The governor recalled his long-standing position that dialogue—not force—remains the best approach to addressing the IPOB question. He cited his strong condemnation of the September 2017 military invasion of Kanu’s family home in Afaraukwu, describing it then as “an avoidable act” that escalated tensions.

He also referenced his 2017 ThisDay column titled “Operation Python Dance: Killing a Fly With a Sledge Hammer,” where he criticised the military operation and proffered alternative solutions aimed at peace-building.

Otti said he had engaged federal authorities at the highest level since December 2023 to pursue an alternative resolution strategy, noting that certain agreements were reached but hinged on the conclusion of the court process. With the judgement now delivered, he expressed confidence that the agreed pathway to reconciliation would begin in earnest.

According to him, Kanu has the right to appeal the ruling, but ongoing diplomatic efforts remain active.

“I have activated and will continue to work on the already agreed strategy until his freedom is secured,” he said, adding that he was willing to collaborate with other well-meaning Nigerians committed to resolving the matter through dialogue.

Otti urged residents of Abia and the South-East to remain calm and avoid inflammatory statements or actions that could heighten tensions or jeopardise ongoing talks with the Federal Government. He also cautioned politicians against exploiting Kanu’s situation for personal or partisan gain.

The governor reaffirmed his commitment to pursuing a peaceful resolution through wisdom, diplomacy, and sustained engagement, expressing optimism that “a resolution is in sight and Mazi Kanu will receive his freedom.”