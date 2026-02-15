An evening fire outbreak has razed several shops at the popular Gidan Glass section of Singa Market in Kano, just days before the commencement of Ramadan. The fire, which started on Saturday, destroyed goods and property estimated to be worth billions of naira. Firefighters, supported by other secur...

An evening fire outbreak has razed several shops at the popular Gidan Glass section of Singa Market in Kano, just days before the commencement of Ramadan.

The fire, which started on Saturday, destroyed goods and property estimated to be worth billions of naira.

Firefighters, supported by other security agencies, were on the ground battling the remaining flames and preventing further spread.

Traders were seen salvaging whatever was left of their goods, while scavengers sifted through the debris.

Officials of the Singa Market Development Association say no fewer than 1,000 shops have been affected.

Some traders sustained injuries, while about seven persons are yet to be accounted for.

TVC News previously reported that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has responded to the fire outbreak that rocked the Singa market in Kano state to contain the inferno and mitigate its impact.

The inferno, which occurred on Saturday, reportedly engulfed Gidan Gilas, popularly known as “Gidan Mai”, a section of the market dominated by provision stores, destroying several shops and goods worth millions of naira.

In a late Saturday statement shared via the official X handle of the agency, the response operation was conducted in conjunction with the Kano State Emergency Management Agency and other relevant authorities to contain the situation.