The Kano State Executive Council has approved projects worth over ₦8.2 billion aimed at revitalising the education sector, strengthening water supply systems, and improving energy efficiency across the state.

The announcement was made in separate statements on Sunday by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, who revealed that the decisions were taken during the council’s 33rd meeting, presided over by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

According to Bature, more than ₦4.9 billion of the total amount has been allocated to education-focused initiatives designed to enhance infrastructure, improve learning conditions, and widen access to quality education.

Key projects include the Phase II renovation of Government Technical College, Ungogo, settlement of outstanding debts to boarding school feeding suppliers, and the production of instructional materials through the Kano Printing Press.

Other projects involve completing and furnishing the e-library at the Kano State College of Education and Preliminary Studies, as well as funding accreditation exercises at Kano State Polytechnic.

The council also approved the purchase of new office furniture and fittings for Northwest University, Kano, a move intended to improve both academic and administrative efficiency.

“Education remains the cornerstone of our development agenda, and we will continue to invest in facilities that promote quality teaching and learning,” the statement added.

In addition, ₦3.3 billion was approved for projects focused on water supply and energy management to ensure better access to safe and clean water in both urban and rural areas.

These include the construction of a modern water treatment plant at Taliwaiwai in Rano Local Government Area and the settlement of electricity and fuel bills owed by the State Water Board to sustain its operations.

The funds will also cover payments owed to the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), procurement of diesel (AGO) and petrol (PMS) for treatment plants, and maintenance of water infrastructure.

According to the statement, the projects will “guarantee steady water supply, improve energy efficiency, and promote better living standards for the people of Kano.”

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf reaffirmed his administration’s determination to pursue projects that have a direct and meaningful impact on citizens’ lives, saying his government will continue to prioritize investments that “advance infrastructural development across the state.”