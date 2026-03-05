The Kano State House of Assembly has initiated an impeachment process against the state Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdussalam. The deputy governor was served a notice of impeachment, which was issued over allegations of breach of trust, abuse of office, and gross misconduct. No fewer than 38 members of ...

The Kano State House of Assembly has initiated an impeachment process against the state Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdussalam.

The deputy governor was served a notice of impeachment, which was issued over allegations of breach of trust, abuse of office, and gross misconduct.

No fewer than 38 members of the Assembly signed the notice, which was presented during plenary in compliance with Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

The section outlines the procedure for the removal of a deputy governor from office.

The development comes amid political realignments in the state, following the defection of Governor Abba Yusuf from the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC, while the Deputy Governor remained in the NNPP.

Public speculation suggests that the House of Assembly initiated the impeachment due to the Deputy Governor’s unwavering loyalty to the old political structure and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the state’s perceived political godfather.

TVC News previously reported that Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf has officially rejoined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Yusuf made the declaration at the Coronation Hall of the Kano Government House.

The declaration was made in the presence of the Former National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator of Kano South, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development among other dignitaries.