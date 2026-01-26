Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf has officially rejoined the All Progressives Congress, APC. Governor Yusuf made the declaration at the Coronation Hall of the Kano Government House. The declaration was made in the presence of the Former National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, Deputy Presi...

Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf has officially rejoined the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Governor Yusuf made the declaration at the Coronation Hall of the Kano Government House.

The declaration was made in the presence of the Former National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator of Kano South, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development among other dignitaries.

He noted that his return is firmly anchored with working closer with the federal government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.