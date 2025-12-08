Kaduna Deepens Ties With Kuwaiti NGO, To Expand Support For Out-Of-School Children 

The Kaduna State Government has deepened its collaboration with the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development to broaden development support and assess progress made under the Reaching Out-of-School Children Programme. Governor Uba Sani led the state’s delegation to a meeting with the Fund’s Dir...

The Kaduna State Government has deepened its collaboration with the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development to broaden development support and assess progress made under the Reaching Out-of-School Children Programme.

Governor Uba Sani led the state’s delegation to a meeting with the Fund’s Director General, Waleed Al-Bahar, in Kuwait City.

Al-Bahar praised Kaduna as the first Nigerian state to benefit from the Fund and commended the governor’s transparent, reform-focused leadership.

Governor Sani outlined progress under the programme, including mapping 79,000 out-of-school children, enrolling over 13,700 learners and training 1,300 teachers.

He said 170 schools are being rehabilitated, 102 new ones are under construction, and the state is ready to scale up once the next phase of funding is released.