Veteran Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, has denied allegations of unruly behaviour during a recent encounter with ValueJet staff at an airport on August 5.

Reports had surfaced accusing the music icon of breaching aviation protocols while attempting to board a ValueJet flight, allegedly leading to operational disruptions. However, a statement issued by his media aide, Kunle Rasheed, described the claims as “exaggerated and misleading.”

According to the statement, the incident revolved around a bottle of drinking water given to K1 at the airport lounge. His attempts to clarify the matter were reportedly met with undue escalation by airport staff.

“At no point did K1 act in a manner that endangered lives or breached safety regulations,” the statement said. “The veteran artiste understands and strictly adheres to aviation protocols.”

The statement further claimed that the airline’s top executives, including the Chairman and Managing Director, reached out to K1 to apologise and even arranged a private jet to convey him to Lagos at no cost. K1, it said, declined the offer despite repeated persuasion.

The artiste’s team maintained that he was the actual victim in the incident and noted that he remained calm throughout, with some fellow passengers appealing for restraint.

It also took a swipe at the pilot involved in the matter, whose licence has reportedly been suspended, suggesting that she may be attempting to shift blame.

“We urge the media and the public to avoid sensationalism and allow the truth — not assumptions — to guide their judgment,” the statement concluded.

K1 De Ultimate is said to be cooperating with authorities as investigations continue.