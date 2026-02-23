President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday evening received state governors at the Presidential Villa in Abuja for a Ramadan Iftar dinner, sustaining his tradition of engaging political leaders during the holy month. The fast-breaking, which commenced shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the State House, marks the...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday evening received state governors at the Presidential Villa in Abuja for a Ramadan Iftar dinner, sustaining his tradition of engaging political leaders during the holy month.

The fast-breaking, which commenced shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the State House, marks the third consecutive year the President has convened governors for the symbolic gathering at Aso Rock.

Among the governors who arrived at the Villa from about 6:15 p.m. were Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Monday Okpebholo (Edo), Usman Ododo (Kogi), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Ahmed Aliyu (Sokoto), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Mohammed Bago (Niger), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Abba Kabir Yusuf (Kano), and Agbu Kefas (Taraba). The Deputy Governor of Bauchi State was also present.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, and several cabinet members joined the gathering.

The Iftar is part of President Tinubu’s annual Ramadan engagements, during which he hosts political office holders, senior government officials, traditional rulers and members of the diplomatic community.

In previous editions, the President has used the occasion to emphasise unity and bipartisan cooperation, urging leaders to place national interest above political differences.