The City Boy Movement has begun distributing fasting relief packages across all 36 states of Nigeria, aiming to support citizens during the holy seasons of Ramadan and Lent.

The initiative is championed by the Grand Patron of the movement, Seyi Tinubu, and seeks to provide practical assistance to both Muslim and Christian communities during periods of reflection and devotion.

In a statement on Monday in Lagos, the Director-General of the movement, Oluwatosin Shoga, described the outreach as a “demonstration of unity in action and leadership rooted in service.”

He added: “The seasons of Ramadan and Lent remind us of the values that bind us as a nation: sacrifice, generosity and compassion. Through this nationwide outreach, we are reinforcing our belief that progress is strongest when communities stand together in mutual support.”

Shoga explained that the relief packages are being distributed through coordinated state chapters, ensuring broad reach and effective grassroots engagement.

The programme covers both urban and rural communities, reflecting the movement’s commitment to nationwide civic responsibility and collective progress.

He emphasized that the initiative also highlights the organization’s continued advocacy for youth engagement and community development.

“City Boy remains committed to advancing hope and opportunity for every citizen through purposeful action, civic engagement and community-driven initiatives across Nigeria,” Shoga said.