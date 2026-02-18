President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended greetings to Christians and Muslims as the holy seasons of Lent and Ramadan commence, urging Nigerians to embrace unity, peace and spiritual reflection.

In a message marking the rare coincidence of both observances beginning on the same day, the President described the development as a reminder of the shared values that bind people of faith together under God.

Tinubu noted that Lent, observed by Christians, is a period of fasting, abstinence and penitence in reflection of the example of Jesus Christ before His crucifixion, while Ramadan represents for Muslims a sacred time of submission to God, sacrifice, devotion, charity and deep spiritual contemplation as one of the five pillars of Islam.

He called on citizens to use the period to promote good neighbourliness, national unity and stability, while offering prayers for the country’s progress and security.

The President also urged Nigerians to uphold the moral teachings of their respective faiths and remain committed to their duties to God and humanity.

He prayed that the lessons, blessings and joy of the sacred seasons would endure in the lives of the faithful and the nation at large.