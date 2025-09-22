President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently holding talks with Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara at the State House in Abuja. This meeting follows Governor Fubara’s recent return to office on September 19, after the six-month state of emergency declared in Rivers State was lifted. The emergency...

This meeting follows Governor Fubara’s recent return to office on September 19, after the six-month state of emergency declared in Rivers State was lifted. The emergency, which began in March, was ended last week by President Tinubu in light of significant progress toward restoring peace and stability in the region.

The state of emergency was initially imposed to address a prolonged political crisis that threatened governance and security in the oil-rich state.

Today’s discussions are expected to focus on strengthening peace and ensuring the smooth functioning of democratic institutions as Rivers State returns to normal governance.