Six members of the House of Representatives on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party have defected to the All Progressives Congress. Their notices of defections were read by the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, at the special session on the 2024 and 2025 Appropriation Bills. In their letters, ...

Six members of the House of Representatives on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party have defected to the All Progressives Congress.

Their notices of defections were read by the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, at the special session on the 2024 and 2025 Appropriation Bills.

In their letters, the lawmakers cited persistent divisions that undermine cohesion in their former party as reason for their defections.

They acknowledged the laudable achievements of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in the last two years and pledged commitment to joining hands with the government to rebuild the nation.

The members are Dum Dekor, representing Khana/Gokana federal constituency, Solomon Bob from Ahoada East/Abua/Odual federal constituency, and Victor Obuzor representing Ahoada West/Ogba federal constituency.

Others are Blessing Amadi from Port Federal constituency 2, Felix Nweke representing Eleme/Tai/Oyigbo federal constituency and Hart Cyril of Degama/Bonny federal constituency.

Admitted into the chambers to witness the defections are National leaders of the APC, including the Deputy Chairman, North, Ali Bukar, party’s National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru and National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel.

But rising under a point of order, Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda insisted defections on the floor of the House are not backed by any law; while the Deputy minority leader, Ali Isa argued that the defectors stand to lose their seats.

Responding, the Speaker acknowledged their observations but said any member desirous to make his or her defections known to members is welcome at all times.