The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that by-elections for the Ahoada II and Khana II state constituencies in Rivers State will be held on February 21, 2026.

The commission disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday by Malam Mohammed Haruna, Chairman of the Information, Voter Education, and Publicity Committee, in Abuja.

Haruna said that during an extraordinary meeting on Monday, INEC reviewed preparations for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council end-of-tenure elections, also scheduled for February 21.

He added that the commission considered and approved the draft timetable and schedule of activities for the by-elections in Ahoada East II and Khana II state constituencies.

Noting the constitutional basis for its actions, Haruna referenced Section 116 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which empowers INEC to fix election dates and conduct by-elections to fill vacancies.

“The vacancy in the Ahoada East II Constituency arose as a result of the resignation of its member while that of Khana II resulted from the death of its member.

“The Speaker of the State’s House of Assembly had since notified the commission of the existence of the vacancies.

“By the Commission’s decision today, the notice for the two elections will be published on Jan. 22, 2026, while political parties will conduct their party primaries, including the resolution of disputes arising from the primaries, between Jan. 23 and Jan. 27, 2026.

“Parties and candidates will then commence their campaigns on Feb. 8, 2026 to end on Feb. 19. The elections will hold on Feb. 21, 2026.”