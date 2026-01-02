Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has formally defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The governor was received into the ruling party on Friday in Jos, where the Plateau State APC Chairman, Rufus Bature, presented him with his membership card. Addressing party members and supporters ...

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has formally defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor was received into the ruling party on Friday in Jos, where the Plateau State APC Chairman, Rufus Bature, presented him with his membership card.

Addressing party members and supporters at the event, Mutfwang said his decision to join the APC was driven by what he described as the overall interest and development of Plateau State.

He assured residents that his administration would remain inclusive despite the change in political affiliation, and urged the people of the state to continue to embrace unity and peaceful coexistence.

“The journey we are embarking on is a journey of faith and I believe that Plateau will reap the dividends of this union.

“I know there are skeptics, but I say be patient. Time will reveal everything.

“To the fearful, I say take courage, fear, no more because we have come for good.

“We have come to join hands; we have come to work together. For those who may be apprehensive, like I said earlier, relax,” he said.

The governor expressed gratitude to members of his former party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for giving him a platform to advance his political career.

He stated that his move to the APC would motivate him to deliver effective and quality leadership for Plateau State.

Mutfwang also thanked President Bola Tinubu for his demonstrated commitment to Plateau State and pledged to support his re-election campaign in 2027.