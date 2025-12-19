Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress. The announcement was made by the National Chairman of APC, Nentawe Yelwata, during the party’s 14th National Caucus Meeting held at the State House Confe...

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The announcement was made by the National Chairman of APC, Nentawe Yelwata, during the party’s 14th National Caucus Meeting held at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja.

Yelwata declared that the defection of Governor Mutfwang makes the entire North Central region now firmly under APC control, describing the development as a major political breakthrough for the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

Governor Mutfwang, who emerged under the platform of the PDP in the 2023 general elections, now joins the growing list of high-profile politicians dumping the opposition to align with the ruling party.

Meanwhile, the APC Chairman has directed all party members to complete their electronic membership registration on or before January 30, 2026.

He emphasised that the ongoing digital registration drive is aimed at strengthening transparency, ensuring data integrity, and deepening internal democracy within the party.