Governor Caleb Muftwang of Plateau State has distanced himself from the expulsion of Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose and Others from the Peoples Democratic Party.

In a statement, Gyang Bere, the Director of Press and Public Affairs for the Governor of Plateau State, clarified that the expulsion of Wike and others was never a topic of discussion at the Governors Forum or the NEC before the motion was introduced.

The statement reads: “The Executive Governor of Plateau State, His Excellency Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has formally distanced himself from the expulsion of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former Governor of Rivers State, Barr. Nyesom Wike; former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose; Samuel Anyanwu alongside other leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“In a press statement, Governor Mutfwang clarified that this subject was neither discussed by Governors Forum nor at NEC before the motion was presented. He emphasized that the proposal does not reflect his position on the matter.

“Governor Mutfwang further noted that expelling the party leaders at this crucial time is not a strategic step toward resolving the internal challenges currently confronting the PDP. He reiterated the need for unity, dialogue, and collective effort in rebuilding and repositioning the party.”