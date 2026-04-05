The Jigawa State Universal Basic Education Board has detained seven teachers for alleged examination malpractice during a statewide teacher assessment test, as part of efforts to reform the education sector. More than 8,400 teachers participated in the Teacher Training Needs Assessment conducted across Jigawa State. The Executive Chairman of the…...

The Jigawa State Universal Basic Education Board has detained seven teachers for alleged examination malpractice during a statewide teacher assessment test, as part of efforts to reform the education sector.

More than 8,400 teachers participated in the Teacher Training Needs Assessment conducted across Jigawa State.

The Executive Chairman of the Board, Professor Haruna Musa, disclosed the arrest while monitoring the exercise in different centres across the state.

He said the affected teachers have been handed over to the police for further investigation.

Professor Musa described the assessment as a key step in the ongoing transformation of basic education in the state.

According to him, the exercise is designed to evaluate teachers’ competence and identify areas for improvement to enhance learning outcomes.

He stressed that the government is determined to address learning poverty and improve the quality of education by ensuring only committed and capable teachers remain in the system.

The chairman added that the board is focused on building a workforce of dedicated teachers who are passionate about their profession and accountable in their duties.

He warned against examination malpractice, describing it as unacceptable and a threat to the integrity of the education system.

In addition, Professor Musa cautioned teachers against engaging in partisan politics during school hours, emphasising that absenteeism will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

With over 8,400 teachers assessed and seven already facing investigation, authorities say the crackdown signals a zero-tolerance approach to malpractice.

The move is expected to strengthen accountability and improve the standard of basic education in Jigawa State, in line with national goals of delivering quality education for all.