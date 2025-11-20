A fuel tanker caught fire after overturning on the deteriorating Eku-Abraka Road in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State. Preliminary reports suggest the blaze was sparked when residents attempted to collect fuel from the overturned tanker near Eku Market. READ ALSO:Tanker Explosion Ave...

A fuel tanker caught fire after overturning on the deteriorating Eku-Abraka Road in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

Preliminary reports suggest the blaze was sparked when residents attempted to collect fuel from the overturned tanker near Eku Market.

While no casualties have been officially confirmed, the fire is reported to have engulfed and destroyed several nearby homes and shops.

Details later…