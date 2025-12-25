The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, in synergy with sister emergency responders, has successfully contained the inferno that razed sections of the 25-storey Great Nigeria Insurance building on Martins Street, Lagos Island. According to an update made available to TVC News by the agency, the inf...

According to an update made available to TVC News by the agency, the inferno that spread to the nearby Mosque has been brought under control.

The statement reads, “The Oluwole plaza has now been largely salvaged, and the fire also extinguished. ⁠The adjoining buildings in proximity to the high-rise building have all been largely salvaged, and coordinated efforts continue towards ensuring the inferno is totally extinguished.”

The statement further revealed that seven male individuals, who suffered various degrees of burns, have been evacuated to nearby hospitals for medical attention.

The statement added, “7 adult males suffered various degrees of burns injuries as a result of the inferno and have been attended by the Agencies Paramedics and taken to nearby hospitals for further medical.

“3 male and 2 female victims were administered first aid due to smoke inhalation and released at the incident scene. The intensity of the heat and smoke has reduced due to the efforts of emergency responders.”

“The Radio Nigeria (7-storey) building (opposite the 22-storey Great Nigeria Insurance House) has been extinguished safely by emergency responders, and dampening down is currently ongoing.

“A section of the Oluwole Plaza, which was gutted by fire, has also been brought under control, salvaging most of the goods and stalls in the building. Dampening down is also ongoing there.

“Recovery operation is still ongoing. Updates to follow,” the statement concluded.