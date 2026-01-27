National Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Bolaji Abdullahi, says Nigerians are ready for a new political direction—but ADC leaders must be ready too. Speaking at the launch of his book, The Loyalist, in Abuja, Abdullahi urged party leaders to rise above personal ambiti...

National Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Bolaji Abdullahi, says Nigerians are ready for a new political direction—but ADC leaders must be ready too.

Speaking at the launch of his book, The Loyalist, in Abuja, Abdullahi urged party leaders to rise above personal ambitions and internal divisions if the party is to meet public expectations.

“I think Nigerians are ready for us, but I don’t think we are ready yet — we the leaders,” he said, adding that unity and shared purpose are key to the party’s readiness for national leadership.

The book, which explores Nigeria’s political journey and the relationships between godfathers and godsons, also served as a symbolic gathering of ADC leaders, reinforcing Abdullahi’s call for cohesion ahead of future political contests.

The event was attended by prominent political figures including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ADC National Chairman Senator David Mark, former Governors Kayode Fayemi, Aminu Tambuwal, Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, Liyel Imoke, Rauf Aregbesola, and Emeka Ihedioha.

Mr Abdullahi emphasized that Nigerians are watching and the time for the ADC to show leadership is now.