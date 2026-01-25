Six months after joining the Coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator Abubakar Umar Gada, Sokoto state Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the 2023 gubernatorial election has defected to the People’s Democratic Party PDP. Senator Gada said his decis...

Senator Gada said his decision is as a result of the refusal of former Sokoto state governor and Senator Representing Sokoto South senatorial district, Aminu Tambuwal to provide leadership for the ADC in Sokoto State.

Senator Gada, alongside his supporters, alleged that Senator Tambuwal and his supporters have left the PDP, but yet to arrive at the ADC.

It would be recalled that in July 2025, Senator Gada, accompanied by the Zonal Coordinator of the ADC in Northwest, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir Elrufai arrived Sokoto to mobilise grassroot supports of the ADC.

Responding, the PDP State Publicity Secretary in Sokoto State, Hassan Sahabi denied knowledge of senator Gada’s return to the PDP folds. He also dismissed the allegation about them leaving the PDP. The party’s Spokesperson maintaining that PDP in Sokoto is under the leadership of Senator Aminu Tambuwal and he’s not aware of Senator Gada’s defection into their party.