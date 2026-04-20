Suspected armed bandits have attacked the Kemanji community in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State. TVC News gathered that the attack, which occurred around 3:00 a.m., was preceded by a threat letter reportedly sent to the community by the assailants, raising tension among residents in the days leading up…...

Suspected armed bandits have attacked the Kemanji community in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State.

TVC News gathered that the attack, which occurred around 3:00 a.m., was preceded by a threat letter reportedly sent to the community by the assailants, raising tension among residents in the days leading up to the attack.

Our correspondent gathered that the assailants struck, firing gunshots and throwing the community into panic as residents fled for safety.

Security operatives, including personnel of the Nigerian Army and local vigilantes, responded and engaged the attackers in a fierce gun duel that lasted for nearly two hours, TVC News gathered.

Casualty figures remain unclear as of the time of filing this report.

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Security authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

Details later…