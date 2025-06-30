Jurors have retired to consider their verdict in the federal trial of US music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, who faces five serious criminal charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking.

The 12-member jury began deliberations at 11:30am local time (4:30pm UK time) in New York, after being instructed by Judge Arun Subramanian on how to assess the complex evidence presented over the course of the trial.

Combs faces a total of five charges:

Racketeering, under the RICO Act; Sex trafficking involving Cassie Ventura between 2009 and 2018; Transportation for prostitution involving Ventura; Sex trafficking involving “Jane*”, a former girlfriend who testified under a pseudonym, between 2021 and 2024; Transportation for prostitution involving Jane.

The judge explained that racketeering involves participating in a criminal enterprise or conspiracy, even without a formal agreement. Combs is accused of engaging in an illegal pattern of behaviour between 2004 and 2024, including kidnapping, arson, bribery, drug distribution, witness tampering, and forced labour — all as part of the broader racketeering allegation.

Jurors were also reminded that Combs exercised his right not to testify and that some witnesses were granted immunity in exchange for their testimony. The judge emphasised that each charge must be considered independently and that a guilty verdict requires unanimous agreement from all jurors.

The maximum sentence for the racketeering charge alone is life imprisonment.

The trial, one of the most closely watched celebrity legal proceedings in years, hinges largely on the credibility of the two alleged victims, including pop star Cassie Ventura, and the prosecution’s effort to establish a long-running pattern of abuse, coercion, and criminal conspiracy.

Jurors are expected to deliberate between 9am and 5pm each day (2pm to 10pm UK time), but have been told they may choose to stay later if needed.