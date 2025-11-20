Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to be thrown out of the courtroom after he became unruly during proceedings on Thursday.Drama ensued in the courtroom after Justice Omotosho dismissed a fr...

The judge noted that “most of the issues raised by Kanu today have been raised “severally” in this same court in previous applications.”

Omotosho reiterated that it is bound by its earlier order stating that all preliminary issues will be taken together at the point of final judgment.

And on the request for a stay of proceedings, Justice Omotosho holds that such an application cannot be entertained, citing Section 306 of the ACJA, which prohibits stay of proceedings in criminal trials.

As the judge moved to deliver the ruling earlier scheduled for Thursday, Kanu argued that the court could not proceed because he was yet to file his final written address.