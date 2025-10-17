Members of the Joint Task Force (JTF), working alongside local hunters and vigilante groups, have apprehended two injured bandits and the unlicensed doctors treating them during a raid in Aherin-Bunu community, Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State. State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry O...

Members of the Joint Task Force (JTF), working alongside local hunters and vigilante groups, have apprehended two injured bandits and the unlicensed doctors treating them during a raid in Aherin-Bunu community, Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara (rtd), provided details during a press briefing, explaining that the operation followed credible intelligence about the bandits receiving medical attention in a remote settlement.

“We received intel that two bandits were receiving treatment in a settlement in the Aherin-Bunu community in Kabba-Bunu LGA. We swiftly deployed security personnel and arrested the two wounded bandits. We also arrested fake doctors treating them,” Omodara said.

He emphasised that the state government would not tolerate anyone aiding or abetting criminals. “Anyone perpetrating, abetting, or collaborating with criminals will be dealt with, regardless of their status,” he warned.

During the operation, the security team demolished the bandits’ camps, including a makeshift clinic, and destroyed farmland and foodstuffs linked to the criminals.

Omodara assured residents that the government and security agencies remain committed to safeguarding lives and property throughout Kogi State.