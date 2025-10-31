In a move to curb criminal activities, a Lagos State Government Joint Enforcement Team, comprising the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and other sister agencies within the state, have demolished seven illegal shanties and shops at the Costain bus stop area of the state. The operation is par...

In a move to curb criminal activities, a Lagos State Government Joint Enforcement Team, comprising the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and other sister agencies within the state, have demolished seven illegal shanties and shops at the Costain bus stop area of the state.

The operation is part of plans to clear criminal hideouts and reclaim public spaces.

Speaking to newsmen, the special adviser to the Lagos state government on transportation, Sola Giwa, noted that the state will not take it easy on anyone who flouts the law.

While the enforcement continued, a locally made gun was found.

TVC previously reported that in a groundbreaking move to curb excesses of environmental law violators, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the State Executive Council have approved the recruitment of 1,400 additional personnel into the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps.

This was disclosed in a Wednesday statement shared on X by Tokunbo Wahab, Commissioner Ministry of Environment and Water Resources.