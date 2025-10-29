In a groundbreaking move to curb excesses of environmental law violators, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the State Executive Council have approved the recruitment of 1,400 additional personnel into the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps. This was disclosed in a Wednesday stateme...

In a groundbreaking move to curb excesses of environmental law violators, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the State Executive Council have approved the recruitment of 1,400 additional personnel into the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps.

This was disclosed in a Wednesday statement shared on X by Tokunbo Wahab, Commissioner Ministry of Environment and Water Resources.

According to Wahab, the move is aimed at strengthening enforcement and ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment in the state.

The statement reads, “The Governor @jidesanwoolu and the State Executive Council have approved the recruitment of an additional 1,400 officers into the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC/KAI).

“This move is aimed at strengthening enforcement and supporting the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources in maintaining cleaner, healthier, and more orderly public spaces across Lagos.”

It added, “The recruits will boost our capacity to monitor compliance with environmental laws, prevent indiscriminate dumping of waste, discourage street trading in restricted areas, and ensure proper waste management practices in every part of the state.”

“With this expansion, we are reinforcing our commitment to a #CleanerLagos and a #GreaterLagos that prioritises public health, safety, and environmental sustainability,” the statement concluded.

TVC previously reported that, in a move against environmental infractions, the Lagos State task force has embarked on a demolition exercise, dismantling illegal structures on drainage channels in Ikosi Road, Kosofe area of the state.

This was disclosed in a Monday statement shared on X by Tokunbo Wahab, Commissioner, Ministry of Environment and Water Resources.

According to the statement, the exercise is aimed at controlling flooding, protecting the lives and properties of residents in the state.