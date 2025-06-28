Nigerian documentary filmmaker Joel Kachi Benson‘s documentary “Madu” has won the 2025 Emmy Award for Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary at the 2025 News and Documentary Emmy Awards in New York City.

The film tells the inspiring story of Anthony Madu, a young Nigerian ballet dancer who rose to fame after a video of him dancing barefoot in the rain went viral.

Benson dedicated the win to Nigeria and to every child with a dream, emphasising the importance of sharing stories.

The documentary follows Anthony’s journey from Lagos to the UK, where he received a scholarship at the prestigious Elmhurst Ballet School. “Madu” premiered on Disney+ and has been recognised globally for its impact and excellence.