João Pedro kept his celebrations subdued but his performance spoke volumes, as the Brazilian forward scored both goals in Chelsea’s 2-0 victory over Fluminense to secure a place in the FIFA Club World Cup final.

Playing against the club where he began his career, the 23-year-old struck in the 18th minute with a powerful effort from outside the box before adding a second early in the second half. The win at MetLife Stadium on Tuesday booked Chelsea a spot in Sunday’s final against either Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid.

Despite the magnitude of the occasion, Pedro offered only muted gestures after each goal, holding his hands up in a quiet show of respect to Fluminense.

“They gave everything to me,” he said after the match. “They showed me to the world. If I’m here, it’s because they believed in me. I’m very grateful, but this is football — I have to be professional. I feel sorry for them, but I have to do my job.”

Pedro only joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion six days ago in a £55 million deal and made his debut as a substitute in Friday’s 2-1 quarterfinal win over Palmeiras. Despite limited time to adapt, he was handed a starting berth by manager Enzo Maresca and rewarded that faith with a match-winning display.

“Today, I think because I started, I had more time to do my stuff and I had to score,” he told broadcasters. “The team won, the team played well and that’s important.”

Pedro’s arrival comes just a month after Chelsea secured the signing of Liam Delap, as the club looks to strengthen its attacking options. With Delap suspended for the semi-final, Pedro stepped in — and delivered.

Chelsea are looking to build on a promising 2024–25 season, which saw them finish fourth in the Premier League and lift the UEFA Conference League trophy. A Club World Cup title would mark another step forward under Maresca, who has overseen a period of tactical evolution and squad reshaping at Stamford Bridge.

The final will take place at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.