The Jigawa State Government has launched the second phase of its Workers’ Agricultural Support Programme, spending more than ₦1.2 billion to assist 5,750 civil servants with farming inputs for the 2025 rainy season.

Speaking at the launch in Dutse, Deputy Governor Aminu Usman said the programme is aimed at helping civil servants engage in farming to boost food production and reduce their dependence on salaries.

Each beneficiary will receive agricultural inputs worth either ₦250,000 or ₦500,000, depending on their grade level.

The funds will be repaid through monthly salary deductions over a period of 18 months.

Workers on grade levels 5 to 7 will receive ₦250,000 worth of support, while those on levels 8 to 14 will get ₦500,000.

The packages include fertiliser, improved seeds, and pesticides.

The deputy governor said the initiative is a response to the challenges faced by civil servants rising inflation, limited resources and poor access to inputs hindering their ability to attain food security.

In the first phase of the programme, over ₦3.3 billion was spent to support 8,828 civil servants during the 2024 farming season.

Labour union representatives described the scheme as a “game changer”, saying it would help reduce corruption, promote self-reliance, and improve the socio-economic well-being of workers.

Last week, the state government also launched the sale of fertiliser to all farmers at 50% subsidy, as part of wider efforts to increase agricultural productivity and strengthen national food security.

Each civil servant under the new scheme is expected to receive input packages valued at ₦162,000 per hectare, including two bags of NPK and two bags of urea fertiliser.

With more than ₦4.5 billion committed in two years, Jigawa is positioning agriculture not only as a driver of state development but also as a tool to support workers, combat food insecurity, and contribute to the national economy.