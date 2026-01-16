The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested 17 suspects linked to major criminal activities and recovered 24,000 units of illicit drugs, vehicle and several other valuables and livestock in a statewide operation. In a Friday statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Shiisu Adam,...

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested 17 suspects linked to major criminal activities and recovered 24,000 units of illicit drugs, vehicle and several other valuables and livestock in a statewide operation.

In a Friday statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Shiisu Adam, the Command, in its commitment to protecting the lives and property of citizens across the state, recorded successes through intelligence-driven operations, routine patrols, and timely information from peace-loving citizens.

The statement reads, “On 15th January 2026, at about 2010hrs, a team of policemen, acting on credible information, arrested one Tukur Abdulmumin ‘, m’ age 33 years of Hotoro Quarters, Kano State, at Danladi village, Sule Tankarkar LGA, in possession of twenty-four thousand (24,000) pieces of Exol tablet amounting to the sum of one million two hundred thousand naira (#1,200,000.00k).

“During the preliminary investigation, Adamu Babangida, m’ age 42 years of the same address, was also arrested. Both suspects were coming from Kano state with their Motobi motorcycle to dispose of the exhibit. The case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Dutse, for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.”

In another operation on 12th January 2026, the statement revealed that the Command, acting on a tip-off, “operatives attached to ‘B’ Division Hadejia arrested one Usman Isah, m’ age 25 years from Musari Village, Guri LGA.

“The suspect was intercepted with a red Kasea motorcycle suspected of having been stolen. On investigation, the suspect disclosed that he stole the said motorcycle on 9th January, 2026, in Hadejia town. Further investigation has also linked the suspect to another motorcycle theft on 4th January, 2026.

“The rightful owner of the recovered motorcycle from Kasuwar Kuda Quarters, Hadejia, has been identified. The suspect will be arraigned in court after completion of a discreet investigation.”

In another operation, on 11 January 2026 at about 0430hrs, the statement disclosed that “a patrol team from Guri Division intercepted a dark blue Golf 3 Wagon motor vehicle with registration. no. NGN 92XA Imo State, conveying five (5) occupants and two (2) cows. The motor vehicle and the cows were strongly suspected of having been stolen.

“The suspects are 1) Abdu Dindo ‘m, age 30 years. 2) Yakubu Janare ‘m’ age 45 years. 3) Isah Yahaya ‘m’ age 45 years. 4) Abdullahi Hassan ‘m’ age 30 years. 5) Muhd Dori ‘m’ age 35yrs, all from Jakusku LGA of Yobe State.

“The suspects were transferred to SCID Dutse for discreet investigation. Upon completion of the investigation, all the suspects involved will be charged in court.”

Also, on 11 January 2026, “one Mujahid Rashid ‘m’ of Kano state reported at Yalwawa Division that on the same date at about 2130hrs, he boarded a tricycle after returning from Bauchi state; while in transit, the driver and the other two passengers conspired and robbed him of belongings: 1) two Sony laptops. 2) Two Sony cameras. 3) one GN UK handset. 4) two sets of clothes.

“On receipt of the report and swift action and actionable intelligence, police operatives traced and arrested the suspect linked to the crime. Investigation is still in progress, with efforts ongoing to recover the stolen items and apprehend other accomplices.”

Similarly, on 11 January 2026, following a tip-off, “operatives from the Yalwawa Division recovered a black Hungkee discovery motorcycle with registration. no. GML 963 UM is hidden inside an uncompleted building at Mechanic Village, Dutse, suspected of having stolen property.

“Efforts are being intensified to identify the rightful owner of the motorcycle and arrest the suspects responsible for the crime.”

In another significant development, “operatives of the Maigatari, Gagarawa, Shuwarin, and Kafin Hausa Divisions arrested seven (7) suspects in connection with the theft of cows, horses, donkeys, sheep, and goats.

“The identities of the suspects are Ibrahim Umar (Gadi) ‘m’ age 40 years, Abubakar Ibrahim ‘m’ age 40 years, Muhammad Hassan ‘m’ age 30 years, Babangida Suleiman ‘m’ age 25 years, Ado Abubakar ‘m’ age yrs, Mustapha Umar (AKA Muddaha) ‘m’ age yrs, and Mas’ud Lawan ‘m’ age 25 years.

“Efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing accomplices and reunite recovered livestock with their rightful owners.”

Furthermore, on 10th January 2026, the police personnel from the Shuwarin Division “arrested one Muktar Sallau ‘m’, age 22yrs and one Aliyu Muhammad ‘m’, age 27, both of Azare town, Bauchi State, in connection with the case of criminal conspiracy and theft.

“The suspects conspired and stole one Huawei handset and the sum of fifty thousand naira (₦50,000) cash. Acting swiftly, the stolen handset was recovered following the execution of a search warrant. The case has since been charged in court for prosecution.”

According to the statement, the Jigawa State Police Command sincerely appreciates the support of residents, traditional leaders, and community vigilante groups whose timely information continues to aid policing efforts.

The Command encourages members of the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station, stressing that together, through trust, cooperation, and shared responsibility, citizens can continue to keep Jigawa State safe and secure for all.